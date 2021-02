Jackson racked up 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist in 11 minutes Monday night against the Rockets.

Jackson made the most of his minutes off the bench, scoring six of his 10 points from deep. This marks the first time all season that Jackson has finished in double figures, and with the limited minutes he typically sees, it's unlikely that he'll score at this rate on a consistent basis.