Jackson is starting Tuesday's game against the Magic.
The 25-year-old has yet to see the court this season, but he'll enter the starting lineup Tuesday with George Hill (neck) and Al Horford (rest) sitting out. It's unclear how much of a role Jackson will have given his lack of minutes to this point, but a strong showing early could earn a longer look.
More News
-
Thunder's Justin Jackson: Returning Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Justin Jackson: Not playing Saturday•
-
Thunder's Justin Jackson: Traded to Thunder•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Starting Monday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Injuries fuel expanded role Friday•
-
Mavericks' Justin Jackson: Comes close to double-double•