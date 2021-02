Jackson totaled 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes in Friday's 97-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Although Jackson came off the bench Friday, he saw plenty of playing time against Denver and led the team with 20 points. Jackson wasn't able to lead the Thunder to a win, but he recorded a season-high scoring total in the narrow defeat.