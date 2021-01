Jackson put up nine points (3-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in seven minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Thunder's 119-101 loss to the Nuggets.

Thanks to some hot shooting, Jackson was able to lead the Thunder bench in scoring on the night, but he's unlikely to earn more opportunities as a result. He didn't even check into the game until 7:20 remained in the fourth quarter, when the Thunder were trailing by 26 and essentially conceding defeat.