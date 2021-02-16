Jackson will come off the bench Tuesday against Portland, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The 25-year-old had 22 points in a spot start Sunday, but he'll shift back to the bench with Theo Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) back in action Tuesday. Jackson should still be involved in the the rotation with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) still sidelined.
