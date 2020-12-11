Jackson (undisclosed) won't travel for Saturday's preseason opener against the Spurs, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The 25-year-old was acquired by the Thunder in November but won't be making his team debut this weekend for unspecified reasons. Jackson's next chance to take the court will be Wednesday's' exhibition versus the Bulls.
