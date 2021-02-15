Jackson collected 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 114-109 victory over the Bucks on Sunday.

Coming off a 20-point outing off the bench Friday, Jackson was moved into the starting lineup with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) missing his third straight game. Jackson's hot shooting continued as he is now shooting threes at a 57.1 percent clip over his last five games. If Gilgeous-Alexander can't go again Tuesday against Portland, expect Jackson to make his second consecutive start after back-to-back 20-plus scoring games.