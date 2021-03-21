Jackson finished Sunday's win over the Rockets with 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in 13 minutes.

Jackson's role tends to vary night-to-night, but he made the most of his limited action Sunday, drilling a pair of threes and posting his highest point total since Feb. 14. The effort came on the heels of a DNP-CD in Thursday's loss to Atlanta.