Jackson (undisclosed) will be available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Bulls, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Jackson missed Saturday's preseason opener for his new team for undisclosed reasons, but he'll be ready for his debut Wednesday. The 25-year-old averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game across 65 games for the Mavericks last season.
