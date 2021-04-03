Jackson posted 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 12 minutes Friday in a loss to Phoenix.

Jackson posted more than a point per minute thanks to an efficient shooting effort, including a 3-for-5 performance from beyond the arc. The 26-year-old's stat line was otherwise mostly empty, as he picked up just one rebound and one assist along with no defensive stats. Jackson is shooting just 41.3 percent from the field this season, so Friday's performance was more of an exception than a norm.