Jackson will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
With a wide array of Oklahoma City players sidelined Sunday, Jackson will receive his third start of the year. In his last start on Feb. 14, Jackson went for 22 points, three rebounds and five assists across 34 minutes.
