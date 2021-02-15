Jackson collected 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 114-109 victory over the Bucks.

Coming off a 20-point outing off the bench Friday, Jackson was moved into the starting lineup in favor of Hamidou Diallo while point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) missed his third straight game. Jackson was tasked with filling some of the void as a playmaker and came through with a new season-high mark in assists, and his hot shooting from downtown also carried over. He's now converting at a 55.6 percent clip from three-point range over his past four games, which should at least allow Jackson to stick in the rotation for the time being even if the Thunder get Gilgeous-Alexander and/or Theo Maledon (COVID-19) back for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.