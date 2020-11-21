Jackson has been dealt to the Thunder along with Delon Wright in exchange for James Johnson, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.

Jackson averaged 6.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 triples across 18.2 minutes in his last two seasons in Dallas. With the Mavericks looking for more veteran experience in their rotation, Jackson will now get an opportunity for a fresh start with a young, inexperienced Thunder roster. Given all the turnaround in Oklahoma City it remains to be seen what type of role the 25-year-old will have, but he at least projects to be in the rotation.