Thunder's Justin Patton: Assigned to G League
Patton has been assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League on Wednesday, Joe Mussatto of Oklahoman Sports reports.
Patton, who has only played in one contest so far, has been on the outside of the rotation during the first seven games of the season. Patton will likely receive many opportunities with the Blue in the G League in order that he stays fresh and ready to contribute with the Thunder when the time comes.
