Thunder's Justin Patton: Double-double in loss
Patton registered 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 124-115 G League loss to Iowa.
Patton went 7-for-14 from the field and pulled down 11 boards en route to his first double-double of the season. Tuesday marked just the second time this year Patton lifted double-digit shots, though his 58.7 field-goal percentage typically gets him to double figures in the points column. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through eight games this season.
