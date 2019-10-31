Patton has appeared in only one of the first four regular season games in 2019-20.

Patton has seen the floor just once thus far this season, playing six minutes in Sunday's blowout victory over the Warriors. He finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two boards to go along with one turnover and three fouls in that stint, and his contract remains non-guaranteed so he'll have to prove himself. With that being said, Patton did flash his potential in the preseason, amassing an impressive line of seven steals, five boards, three blocks, and two points in 19 minutes on Oct. 14 versus the Mavericks.