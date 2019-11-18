Patton scored 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT and added eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 130-114 win over Westchester.

The big man was effective in the paint, scoring on five of his six attempts while also contributing on the defensive end with two blocks and a steal. Patton did, however, commit three turnovers, which led the team Sunday. The 22-year-old has already seen time with the Thunder this season, but he'll likely spend most of the season developing his game in the G League.