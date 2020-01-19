Play

Patton won't suit up Saturday against the Trail Blazers due to an illness, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Patton appeared in thee of the last five games for the Thunder and averaged 2.3 points in 5.3 minutes, but he won't be available for Saturday's contest. The 22-year-old has spent much of the season in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue.

More News
Our Latest Stories