Thunder's Justin Patton: Unavailable Saturday
Patton won't suit up Saturday against the Trail Blazers due to an illness, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Patton appeared in thee of the last five games for the Thunder and averaged 2.3 points in 5.3 minutes, but he won't be available for Saturday's contest. The 22-year-old has spent much of the season in the G League with the Oklahoma City Blue.
More News
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: Monstrous outing in G League•
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: Returns from G League•
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: New high in scoring in G League•
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: Double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: Posts 10 points•
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: Returns from G League•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.