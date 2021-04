Robinson tallied three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes during Thursday's 129-102 loss to Cleveland.

In his third game with Oklahoma City, Robinson struggled to get much of anything going in the blowout loss. The 25-year-old point guard will likely require more injuries to the team's backcourt to have a chance at gaining worthwhile fantasy value.