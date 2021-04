Robinson will be available to make his Thunder debut Monday night against the Pistons, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Robinson and Jaylen Hoard signed with the Thunder on Monday, and coach Mark Daigneault told the media pregame that he expects the pair to be a part of the rotation right away. Robinson fared well in the G League bubble earlier this season, but for fantasy purposes he's unlikely to be more than a low-end DFS flyer.