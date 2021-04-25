The Thunder don't intend to re-sign Robinson after his second 10-day contract expired Sunday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Oklahoma City apparently didn't see enough for Robinson over the course of his first two 10-day deals to justify keeping him in the fold for the remainder of the season. Over his nine appearances for the Thunder, Robinson averaged 2.3 points and 1.0 assists in 9.8 minutes per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field. The Thunder will replace him on the 15-man roster with wing Charlie Brown, who agreed to a 10-day deal.