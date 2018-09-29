Thunder's K.J. McDaniels: Gets camp invite from Oklahoma City
McDaniels agreed to a contract with the Thunder earlier in September, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
McDaniels will join the Thunder on what likely is little more than a camp deal with limited guaranteed money. A 2014 second-round pick, McDaniels submitted a promising rookie campaign while splitting time with the 76ers and Rockets, but the swingman's lack of development as a shooter have dimmed his NBA prospects. He'll face long odds to crack the Thunder roster and could head to the G League's Oklahoma City Blue in the likely event he's cut before the regular season gets underway.
