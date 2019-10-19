Jack agreed to terms with the Thunder on Saturday, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.

Jack, the former Rutgers forward, signed a contract with the Thunder on Saturday. He appeared in nine games for the South Bay Lakers last season, averaging 6.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18.6 minutes. If Jack's able to make the final roster, he'll serve as frontcourt depth behind Mike Muscala and Darius Bazely, though there's a good chance he'll start the 2019-20 season on the Blue.