Walker (knee) was traded from the Celtics to the Thunder on Friday along with a 2021 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Walker's two-year stint in Boston comes to an abrupt end, with the team sending him out before the completion of the playoffs. The 31-year-old battled knee issues throughout the 2020-21 season and was limited to 43 games while he averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes, which is his lowest scoring output since 2014. The Thunder have been aggressive in moving on from veteran players over the past few years -- and even rested Horford the second half of the season -- so it remains to be seen if Walker has a role in Oklahoma City, or if he'll end up elsewhere.