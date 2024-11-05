Williams (knee) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets.
Williams will miss his eighth straight contest to begin the season Wednesday while recovering from right knee surgery. The 28-year-old big man's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Houston.
