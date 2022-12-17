Williams (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

Williams' return from a six-game absence should add some much-needed depth for a Thunder team that will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) and Josh Giddey (illness) in this contest. Because he'll be suiting up for the first time since Dec. 3, Williams may be eased back into the rotation with a light minutes load.