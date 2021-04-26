Williams will start Monday's game against the 76ers, Rylan Stiles of Locked On Thunder reports.
With Luguentz Dort taking another night off to rest, Williams will shuffle back into the starting lineup for the second time in the last four games. In his last start a week ago in Washington, Williams went for 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two three-pointers in 35 minutes.
