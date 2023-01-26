Williams will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Williams is back in the starting lineup, sending Mike Muscala to a bench role. Across his previous six starts, Williams has averaged 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 21.3 minutes per game.
