Williams will return to a reserve role in Fridays' game versus the Hornets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Williams replaced Jalen Williams (ankle) in the Thunders' starting lineup last game. With the latter remains out, Cason Wallace will get the start this time.
