Williams is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the 76ers on Wednesday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams has started in the Thunder's last two games, but he'll retreat to the bench Wednesday while Jaylin Williams and Dillon Jones enter the starting five. Williams has scored 10 points in three of his last eight games, though he's also scored zero points in four of those contests.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Moving to starting role•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Back to bench•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Starting Friday vs. Portland•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Ejected Sunday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: On bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Starting Monday vs. Milwaukee•