Williams isn't starting Friday's game against Cleveland, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Williams continues to bounce in and out of the Thunder's starting lineup, splitting time with Jaylin Williams and Mike Muscala. As a reserve (33 games), the undrafted product out of TCU has averaged 7.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.9 minutes per game.
