Williams is starting Monday's game against Golden State, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Williams will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench Friday against Cleveland. He turned a solid all-around showing in his last start Wednesday against the Hawks, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes.
