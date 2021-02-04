Williams posted 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 104-87 loss to the Rockets.

Both George Hill (thumb) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) were out Thursday, allowing Williams to get some more time on the court. He's playing well when the opportunity presents itself. In four games where Williams has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.