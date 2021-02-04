Williams posted 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 104-87 loss to the Rockets.

Both George Hill (thumb) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) were out, allowing Williams to get some more time on the court as a backup forward and point guard. Over the four games this season in which Williams has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaging 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.