Williams contributed six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 23 minutes during Saturday's 115-96 loss to the 76ers.

Williams blocked a season-high three shots Saturday, playing at least 23 minutes for the fifth time in his past seven games. Despite the recent uptick in playing time, he is still only managing 7.8 points per game over the past two weeks, adding 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 combined steals and blocks. His ceiling is very low but if he can maintain a consistent role, he is at least worth considering in deeper formats thanks to his ability to contribute across multiple categories.