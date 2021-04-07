Williams (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
Williams exited Monday's game against the Pistons due to a sprained left ankle, but he'll be fine for Wednesday. Since the start of March, he's averaged 10.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 23.6 minutes.
