Williams will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pacers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams has picked up some spot starts for the Thunder lately, but Svi Mykhailiuk will get the nod Wednesday. Across Williams' past 10 appearances as a reserve, he's averaged 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 23.0 minutes.
