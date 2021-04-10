Williams will come off the bench Saturday against the 76ers, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
With Darius Bazley (shoulder) making the start in his return, Williams will come off the bench. As a reserve this season, he's averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.2 minutes.
