Williams (groin) is available for Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
No surprise here, as Williams was expected to be cleared. Williams saw 21.9 minutes per game with OKC last year and averaged 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
