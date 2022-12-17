Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies,
Williams has been sidelined for the previous six games. If he ultimately gets the green light, Oklahoma City might opt to ease him back into the swing of things. More clarity on his status will come closer to tip-off.
