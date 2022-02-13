Williams finished with 12 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 27 minutes Saturday in the Thunder's 106-101 loss to the Bulls.

Oklahoma City has been without all of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot) and Mike Muscala (ankle) for each of the last five games, allowing multiple players to pick up extra playing time while taking on more prominent roles for the Thunder. Williams is one of the players who has put himself on the fantasy radar in the wake of the absences. Over that five-game stretch, he's averaging 8.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 26.0 minutes per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from the free-throw line. Though he's not a major influencer in any one category, Williams' solid across-the-board production could make him appealing as a low-end option in 12- or 14-team leagues through the All-Star break.