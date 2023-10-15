Williams won't play in Sunday's preseason game due to back spasms, Nick Gallo of Bally Sports reports.
While the Thunder's regulars are resting Sunday, Williams is actually dealing with an injury. The severity of Williams' back spasms remains unclear, but his next chance to suit up will arrive Tuesday against the Bucks.
