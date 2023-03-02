The Thunder announced Thursday that Williams will require surgery to address a scapholunate ligament rupture in his left wrist and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Williams suffered the injury during Tuesday's 123-117 loss to the Kings. The 27-year-old forward will finish the season with averages of 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 22.8 minutes per game across 55 contests. His absence for the rest of the campaign should clear the way for the likes of Dario SaricJeremiah Robinson-Earl and Aaron Wiggins to pick up some extra minutes.