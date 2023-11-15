Williams provided nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and two assists across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 123-87 win over the Spurs.

Williams played his first game of the season Tuesday, logging 15 minutes off the bench. It's hard to know what his role would have looked like had the game been even remotely close. Despite his somewhat fantasy-friendly game, Williams is now surrounded by talent, meaning his role on a nightly basis is going to be muted, to say the least. Outside of some occasional streaming appeal, he can be safely left on waivers.