Williams closed Sunday's 120-109 win over Dallas with 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes.

Williams made a spot start Sunday and thrived, ending just one rebound away from a double-double and missing just two shots from the field en route to one of his best outings of the campaign. The Thunder have been mixing and matching when it comes to their frontcourt pairings, and it remains to be seen if Williams will remain in the starting unit when OKC takes on the Heat on Tuesday.