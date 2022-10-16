Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said Williams (groin) is expected to suit up in Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
After missing the Thunder's last two preseason games due to a right groin strain, Williams has apparently been progressing well in practice and should be available off the bench Wednesday. Expect Williams to handle a muted role in the season opener.
More News
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Misses preseason finale•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Sidelined with right groin strain•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Moves back to bench•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Signs extension with Thunder•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Thunder's Kenrich Williams: No timetable•