Williams finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 124-117 loss to the Jazz.

Williams missed all four shot attempts in the loss, failing to score for the second time in the past four games. Despite playing a somewhat consistent role off the bench, Williams is barely inside the top 300 for the season. He is well and truly off the standard league radar.