Williams recorded 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt), four assists, four steals, two rebounds and two blocks across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss at Sacramento.

Williams has scored in double digits in each of his last three appearances and took advantage of his role as a starter Tuesday, filling out the stat sheet admirably while posting season-high marks in both steals and blocks. The 26-year-old has been coming off the bench most of the time, though, so his fantasy value hinges on the availability of the Thunder's other options at guard and forward.