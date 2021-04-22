Williams totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Pacers.

Despite shifting back to the bench, Williams turned in one of his best performances of the season in the loss. Aleksej Pokusevski (illness) lasted just five minutes, opening up some additional playing time for Williams. If he is forced to miss further time, Williams is at least a player to consider given his ability to do a bit of everything on any given night.