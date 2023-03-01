Williams provided 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and five steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-117 loss to Sacramento.

Williams provided stellar defensive production off the bench Tuesday, racking up a season-high five steals. A jack-of-all-trades player, Williams often finds ways to contribute, no matter his designated role. The lack of consistency in any one category does make him hard to trust as a must-roster player. However, he isn't out of place in deeper formats and is a sneaky stream option in standard leagues.